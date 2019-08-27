Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Polarized Wayfarer Oval Sunglasses for $115.90. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $92.72. Plus, you'll bag $5.52 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
Choosesmart via eBay continues to offer the Ray-Ban Men's Madras Gold-Tone Aviator Sunglasses for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $98 off list price. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.26 in Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Today only, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Emmett Backpack in Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Ending today, PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's Smash v2 Suede Sneakers in Rhubarb/Gold/White for $29.69. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $23.75. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by $2 (most retailers charge at least $30), although we saw them for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses in several colors (Black/ Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $61. Buy Now
