eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.26 in Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now