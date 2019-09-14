Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ray-Ban Men's New Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses
$72 w/ $11 in Rakuten points $143
free shipping

That's the best price we could find today by $82, $26 under our mention from two weeks ago in another color and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten
  • Use coupon code "APPAREL20" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $10.65 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 100% UV400 protection
  • impact- and scratch-resistant
  • weather-proof
  • G-15 green lenses (blocks most blue light)
  • Model: RB213290152
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sunglasses Rakuten Ray-Ban
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
pmurray63
These are actually their "New Wayfarer Classic" -- "New" is part of the name, because these are slightly different from the original Wayfarer design, apparently now sold as the "Original Wayfarer" for roughly twice as much: https://www.rakuten.com/...asses/product/SG439711/
2 hr 49 min ago
tribalromp
Don't see where it mentions that these are polarized.
3 hr 49 min ago