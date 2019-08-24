Personalize your DealNews Experience
Choosesmart via eBay continues to offer the Ray-Ban Men's Madras Gold-Tone Aviator Sunglasses for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
AntOnline via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Women's Erika Sunglasses in Black/Green for $75.10. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $60.08. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention (although that came with $12 Rakuten Points), the lowest price we could find now by $20, and is the best outright price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $98 off list price. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99 Coupon code "LCY11742" drops the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses in several colors (Black/ Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $61. Buy Now
