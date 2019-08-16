Personalize your DealNews Experience
Choosesmart via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Men's Madras Gold-Tone Aviator Sunglasses for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Ray-Ban Men's 57mm Pillow Polarized Rectangle Sunglasses in Black for $46.47 plus $7.95 for shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $98 off list price. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 80% off Tom Ford Eyewear. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 64% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
