Ending today, Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Caravan Sunglasses in Green/Lilac for $67.50. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $54. Plus, you'll bag $8.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the best we've seen for any Caravan model. It's a low by $2, although most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Black/Yellow Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw them in a different color for $8 less in January. Buy Now
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex New Wayfarer Classic Tortoise Frame Sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $71.99.
Plus, you'll bag $10.80 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's a savings of at least $19, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (For further comparison, we saw them for $70 without the credit in last month's mention.) Buy Now
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Classic Clubmaster Sunglasses in Gold Rainbow/Violet for $79.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $63.96. Plus, you'll bag $9.59 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $34. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's tied with last week's expired mention, $145 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 80% off Tom Ford Eyewear. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 64% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons listed below. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Hugo Boss Men's Classic Polarized Sunglasses in Black/Yellow for $60. Coupon code "DEALNEWS20" cuts it to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
Authentic Eyewear via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Wings Shield Sunglasses in Gunmetal/Brown for $88.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $71.19. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find in any color by $28. Deal ends August 12. Buy Now
