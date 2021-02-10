Apply coupon code "DNEWS663221" to save an extra $10 (plus, this is about $24 less than you'd pay for a similar set elsewhere). Buy Now at UntilGone
- glass-top coffee table measures 34” x 18” x 15”
- loveseat measures 42” x 21.5” x 30.5” with 790-lb. capacity
- each chair measures 24” x 21.5” x 30.5” with 400-lb. capacity
- steel frames with PE pattan
- waterproof cushions
These start at $34 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- The lumber is not included.
- build a low table, side table, or coffee table any size up to 8-feet
- Model: 90140
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
It's $580 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Gray or Brown.
- 3 chairs and 1 ottoman
- metal frame with wicker/rattan
- water resistant polyester upholstery
- measures 83.5" W x 25.5" H x 29" D
That's $50 under list. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" x 23"
- faux stone finish
- magnesium oxide mantel
- steel bowl
- designed for burning wood
- includes domed screen cover and poker
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Get this price via coupon code "479121-AFS".
- motion sensor
- dual USB ports
Use coupon code "061221" to get for at least a buck less than most stores charge. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 360° flexible head
- rechargeable
- butane free
That's the best price we could find by a buck after coupon code "9773121-AFS". Buy Now at UntilGone
- Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included).
- 80 colorful plastic domino blocks
Apply coupon code "194121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Espresso Brown picture).
Sign In or Register