Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Raspberry Pi & Arduino A-Z Hero Maker Bundle
$38 $75
digital access

That's a savings of $442 on a plethora of programming materials. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DN50" to get this deal.
Features
  • training and lectures in computing, programming, and coding on Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ESP32
  • web and mobile streaming
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN50"
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Software StackSocial Raspberry Pi
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register