$631 $1,148
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVE45" for a savings of $517. Buy Now at rapidlybike.com
Tips
- Available in several colors (White-Blue pictured).
Features
- Removable lithium-ion battery
- 3 driving modes with 5 shifts
- SMLRO aluminum alloy shoulders suspension fork
- 6061 aluminum alloy frame
- 60km range in pure electric mode
- 90km in electric assist mode
