Lowe's · 54 mins ago
Up to 52% off
free shipping
Deals start from $189.99 in this sale, which features AKDY, Frigidaire, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the AKDY 30" Ducted Undercabinet Range Hood w/ Charcoal Filter for $199.99 (low by $90).
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung 6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Air Fry
$1,600 $2,200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Silver Stainless Steel (pictured) or Black Stainless Steel
- Fingerprint resistant
- Traditional oven and air fryer in one
- Smart oven learns how you like to cook
- Convection oven
- Illuminated dials
- Alexa, Bixby or Google voice control
- Model: E63T8711SS/AA
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Southwire 4-Ft. Range Power Cord
$18 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That is $21 less than you'd pay picking it up at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250-volts
- 50-Amps
- NEMA 10-50 plug
- UL listed
- Model: 9014SW8809
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's Cyber Deals
free shipping w/ $45
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Lowe's Cyber Steals
Daily discounts
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
