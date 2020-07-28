That's the best price we could find by $3. Support and straighten stems, stalks, and vines with these clips designed to be gentle on your plants. No need for using cumbersome twist ties or string. Just clip the stems to your support structure and you're finished. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ecomemporium via eBay.
- includes 20 small 1" and 20 large 1-3/4" clips
- gentle on plant and flower stems
- weatherproof and reusable
- green color for camoflauge
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 10" cut swatch
- 0.065" line
- Model: P20103BTL
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
No need to let those garden tools sit idle this summer, waiting for you to collect spare parts to fix them. Amazon has a selection of replacement parts, accessories, and tools to get the job done. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- battery, charger
- variable speed trigger
- Model: P20100
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Sign In or Register