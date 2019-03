Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Corduroy Dress Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "REFRESH" cuts that to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $76 off and the lowest price we could find, although they were $3 less two weeks ago. They're available in select sizes from 30x30 to 48x34. Deal ends March 3.