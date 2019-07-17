Ending today, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Down Alternative Standard/Queen Pillow in White for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. That's $15 off.
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off.
- includes two pillow shams
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $22 off.
This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's at least $6 off list.
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders.
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list. Sizes are limited.
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $70. Deal ends July 16.
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list.
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $297 off.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
