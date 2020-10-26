New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Ralph Lauren Carter Crossbody
$63 $125
free shipping

That's a savings of $63 off list and the lowest price we could find for this faux leather style. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
  • measures about 10" x 7" x 1-3/4"
  • 22" adjustable strap
  • zip closure
  • 1 interior slip pocket and 3 credit card slots
  • Expires 10/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
