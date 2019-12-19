Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten Super Points Rewards
Up to 25% back
Tips
  • Select Rewards Day bonus merchants earn up to 25% back in points.
  • You must be logged in to your account to receive points; it's free to join.
  • The points will be available once the order has shipped and must be redeemed within a year.
  • A maximum of 50,000 points per customer, per household applies. (That's equivalent to a $500 credit.)
