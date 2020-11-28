sponsored
New
Newchic · 54 mins ago
$5 $14
$5 shipping
Newchic offers the Raitool 6-in-1 Multi-Function Screwdriver for $4.99 plus $4.82 for shipping. Buy Now at Newchic
Features
- LED light
Details
Comments
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Oria 126-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit
$19 $30
free shipping
Coupon code "HA59ZDHXH" saves you $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ORIA Direct via Amazon.
Features
- includes 112 specialty bits, screwdriver handle, opening tool,tweezers, flexible shaft, SIM card ejector pin, LCD suction cup, cleaning brush, & cloth
- comes with a nylon organizer bag
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
R-Deer Magnetic Screwdriver Set
$20 $34
free shipping
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "OSYSG46R" to save $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by EvanX Tools via Amazon.
Features
- variety of phillips and flathead drivers
- insulated no-slip handle
- carrying case
- Model: VED9913
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Southwire 12-In-1 Multi-Bit Screwdriver
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 quick-change tips
- 4 sizes for hex, 3 for Phillips, 3 for slotted, and 2 for square head
- cushion grip handle
- Model: SD12N1
Sign In or Register