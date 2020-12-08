New
Fanatical · 32 mins ago
Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for PC (Uplay)
$9 $30

It's discounted similarly across the board for its fifth anniversary, but it's $21 off list. Buy Now at Fanatical

Features
  • includes the base game and all Year One and Two operators
  • Expires 12/9/2020
    Published 32 min ago
