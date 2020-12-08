It's discounted similarly across the board for its fifth anniversary, but it's $21 off list. Buy Now at Fanatical
- includes the base game and all Year One and Two operators
Expires 12/9/2020
Download or log into GOG Galaxy to see this giveaway in a banner under the "Recent" tab – it's a savings of a buck right now, but it usually costs $10. Shop Now at GOG
- GOG Galaxy is their free-to-download launcher, which can also access your Steam, Origin, Uplay, Epic, and console libraries.
- includes the artbook, two soundtracks, a comic, game guide, and more
December's bounty was just added and includes such titles as Turmoil (a 19th century oil rush simulator - trust us, it's more addicting and fun than it sounds) and Close to the Sun (an alternate universe first person steampunk horror adventure game centered around the work and research of Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison). Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- over 25 in-game loot packages and over 35 games available
Discounts on over 300 titles including Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, R.B.I. Baseball 20, Hidden Expedition: Smithsonian Castle, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and many more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is R.B.I. Baseball 20 for $5.99 (70% off).
That's $77 less than you'd spend buying these games individually elsewhere. Buy Now at Fanatical
- includes Project Cars: GOTY Edition, Close to the Sun, Peaky Blinders Mastermind, Rollercoaster Tycoon Deluxe, Table Manners, Chris Sawyer's Locomotion, Autonauts, Rec Center Tycoon, and Talisman Origins
It's $176 less than you'd pay for these games separately. Buy Now at Fanatical
- includes Styx: Master of Shadows, Overlord: Ultimate Evil Collection, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, American Fugitive, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, V-Rally 4, & Sniper Ghost Warrior: Trilogy
Shop now and save on a huge selection of games like Mortal Kombat 11, Dishonored 2, NBA2K21, Monopoly Plus, and many more. Plus, save on eBooks/eLearning and software. Shop Now at Fanatical
Offers include Rise of the Tomb Raider for $6, Resident Evil 3: Remastered for $18, Outward for $14, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1+2 Bundle for $5. Shop Now at Fanatical
