Sam's Club offers its members the Rainbow Bright Valentine's Day Bouquet forwith. (Non-members pay $3.30 extra.) That's $12 off list and the best price we could find. It includes 24 mixed color Eucadorian roses and a glass vase. Delivery dates are set for Tuesday to Friday in the 48 contiguous states. Deal ends February 10.Note: All orders will be delivered on February 14.