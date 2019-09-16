Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by a buck.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.47. Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price now by around $5. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
