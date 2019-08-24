Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the the lowest price we could find now by a buck. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keeper Ratcheting Cargo Bar for $26.20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck, although most retailers charge $33 or more. (For further reference, we saw it for about a buck less in our mention from last week). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chemical Guys Cyclone Dirt Trap Car Wash Bucket Insert in Blue for $7.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its 1byhome Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "4KS8NICN" cuts that to $9.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
