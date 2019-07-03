New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
$7 $8
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Rain-X 32-oz. Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent for $6.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
- safe for all exterior surfaces
- provides exterior protectant
- Model: 620100
Related Offers
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Ends Today
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Anker Roav Car Accessories and Tools
up to 37% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Amazon takes up to 37% off a selection of Anker Roav car accessories and tools. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 36 mins ago
LEGO Technic Power Boat
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Power Boat for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- 174 pieces
- Build a speedboat or hydroplane
- Model: 42089
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
