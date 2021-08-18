Rain-X 2-in-1 All Season Windshield Washer Fluid 1-Gallon Bottle for $3
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rain-X 2-in-1 All Season Windshield Washer Fluid 1-Gallon Bottle
$2.97 $5
You'd pay at least $2 more at other stores. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Why does she love this deal? "This washer fluid has worked great in our vehicles for years. Being in the south, I use it quite often to rinse off the pollen! I also love that it automatically applies the beading technology so that I don't have to do that manually."
  • cleans bugs, dirt, and ice from windshield
  • applies Rain-X water beading technology
  • works in temps at low as -20°F
