Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag
$12 $89
free shipping

Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 14.8-cubic foot capacity
  • self-repairing zipper with an integrated storm flap
  • 4 adjustable tie-down straps and 2 cinch straps
  • Model: RBG-06
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
