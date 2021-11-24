New
Rafaella · 28 mins ago
2 pairs of pants for $40
free shipping
Add 2 pairs of women's pants to your cart to drop the price to $40 total (despite the site saying 2 for $45). That's a savings of up to $100 off the list price for 2 pairs of pants. Buy Now at Rafaella
Tips
- Pictured is the Rafaella Women's Mixed Leopard Ponte Pull-On 5-Pocket Slim Leg Pants at 2 for $40 (low by $16 per pair).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/6/2021
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
