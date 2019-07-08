New
Macy's · 43 mins ago
$1,669 $2,498
$192 shipping
Macy's offers the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa in several colors (Heavenly Mocha Grey pictured) for $1,669 plus $192 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $829 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- right or left-facing arms
- measures 148" x 113" x 30"
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/8/2019
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
