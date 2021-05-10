Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,779
Macy's · 41 mins ago
Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa
$1,779 $2,498
$155 shipping

It's a savings of $719 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in several colors (Heavenly Mocha Grey pictured).
  • Select colors are made-to-order and require extended production/delivery times.
  • $155 for drop off delivery. $180 delivery to room of choice. $250 fully assembled white glove delivery. (Note: shipping charges may vary by zip code)
  • right or left-facing arms
  • measures 148" x 113" x 30"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 41 min ago
