Radley 4-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,779
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Radley 4-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa
$1,779 $3,145
$155 shipping

That's $1,366 below list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Heavenly Mocha Grey pictured).
  • Choose from $155 drop-off, $180 room-of-choice, and $215 white glove delivery (shipping options may vary by ZIP code).
Features
  • right or left-facing arms
  • measures 85" x 148" x 30" overall
  • 24" arm height
  • 24" seat depth
  • 18" seat height
  • removable and reversible seat and back cushions
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register