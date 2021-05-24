Radacat Messenger C1 Mini GPS Tracker 2-Pack for $115

Radacat Technology · 23 mins ago
$115 $230
$18 shipping
Apply code "SummerSale2021" to save 50%. Buy Now at Radacat Technology
Features
- Bluetooth pairs with smartphone
- location tracking and sharing
- text and voice messaging via app or shake-to-talk feature
- download off-line maps
- peer to peer range is 4 miles
- includes 2 protective silicone cases
Details
Amazon · 4 days ago
Tracki Mini GPS Tracker (2021)
$27 $90
free shipping
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
Features
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
