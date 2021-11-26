Stock is low on these shoes from brands like Stacy Adams, Marc Joseph New York, and Antonio Maurizi, but luckily so are the prices (as marked). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more also qualify for free ship-to-store pickup.)
- Pictured are the To Boot New York Men's Fiano Derby Shoes for $85.47 ($310 off).
Crocs are available for $15.99, Birkenstocks from $32.99, and Hoka One One shoes start at $99.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Hoka One One Women's Clifton 8 Shoes for $103.99 (pictured, low by $36)
The sale includes over 40 items for men, women, and kids. It also includes accessories starting from $10, men's shorts from $36, kids' shoes from $112, men's shoes from $126, women's shoes from $135, and more. Shop Now at adidas
- Pictured is the adidas men's Ultraboost Winter.RDY Shoes for $133 (low by $57).
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Save on kids' styles starting at $18, men's and women's items from $10, and throw blankets for $32. Shop Now at Ugg
- Shipping adds $8 or is free on orders with full-price items or over $110.
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Topanga Cooler Tote Bag for $31.48 ($16 off list).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
That's Nordstrom Rack's best flat discount (they're rare) of the year. Eligible items are marked. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is also available on orders of $29 or more.)
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save across the board on top brands, seasonal gear, low-priced gifts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for pickup (with orders of $29 or more) to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
