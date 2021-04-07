That's $12 under our mention from last week, a low now by $45, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Gray or Blue.
- 2-quart saucepan with lid
- 5-quart Dutch oven with lid
- 3-quart sauté pan
- 8" and 9.5” deep frying pan
- 13" slotted spoon
- 5-piece measuring cup set
- 6-oz. food storage with lid
- 19-oz. food storage with lid
- 41-oz. food storage with lid
-
Expires 4/12/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $40.
Update: It's now $129.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue.
- 1-qt and 2-quart saucepans with lid
- 6-qt stockpot with lid
- 8.5" and 10" fry pans
- 3-qt saute pan with lid
- slotted spoon and spatula
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
That's $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- 8" dimeter x 2.76" high
- soft grip ergonomic handle
- oven safe to 500°F
- compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- oven safe up to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- soft touch riveted handle
- Model: EHKB-9130
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
That's a $10 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black, White, or Blue
- Orders over $25 ship free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register