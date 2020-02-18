Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Rachael Ray 24-oz. EVOO Dispensing Bottle
2 for $16 $70
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Add two bottles to your cart and apply coupon code "PRES25" to get this deal.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • dishwasher-safe
  • non-porous glazed interior
  • available in several colors (Marine Blue pictured)
  • Expires 2/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
