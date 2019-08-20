Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the Rabbit Wine Sealer and Aerator Set for $14.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Kitcheni via Amazon offers the Covadq Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack for $159.99. Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "MSRU9IQ6" to cut that to $85.59. With free shipping, that's $74 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer in White for $145. Clip the $25 off on-page coupon and apply code "XV78WUNW" cuts that to $102.60. With free shipping, that's $42 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it in black for $6 less a week ago. Buy Now
HilltopProducts via Amazon offers its Hilltop Products Stainless Steel Drain Catcher 2-Pack for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, SKUniverse via Amazon offers the Bentgo Fresh 3-Meal Prep Pack for $27.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Twitch Logo Women's V-Neck Tee in Black or Purple for $10. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "80TCFREEBIE" to cut that to $0. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $22 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
