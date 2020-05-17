Open Offer in New Tab
MicroNovlty.,Ltd · 25 mins ago
ROIDMI X30 Pro Mop and Vacuum Cleaner
$499 $699
ROIDMI offers the Luxury Package for its ROIDMI X30 Pro Mop and Vacuum Cleaner for $499 (a further $50 discount from the already discounted price of $549) with free shipping. It's a powerful vacuum and mop 2-in-1 cleaner that helps keep your home virus-free. Buy Now at MicroNovlty.,Ltd

  • Vacuum and mop at the same time, making cleaning quick and easy.
  • Works with various types of sterilization and disinfection products to protect your home from bacteria and viruses.
  • Equipped with the V shape multi-surface brush head for deep cleaning across all floor types.
  • Applied Novaron® Antimicrobial coating, ROIDMI X30 Pro is resistant to the spreading of viruses in your home.
