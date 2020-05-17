Personalize your DealNews Experience
ROIDMI offers the Luxury Package for its ROIDMI X30 Pro Mop and Vacuum Cleaner for $499 (a further $50 discount from the already discounted price of $549) with free shipping. It's a powerful vacuum and mop 2-in-1 cleaner that helps keep your home virus-free. Buy Now at MicroNovlty.,Ltd
Save $406 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Code "KZYHDZ96" cuts half off the price. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a broad selection of Bissell vacuum cleaners, including new and refurbished models. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a range of refurb and new items. Vacuums start at $130 and air purifiers/fans at $190. Shop Now at eBay
