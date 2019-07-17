Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Royal Caribbean 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $410. That's the lowest price we could find by $82, and the best price we've seen for such a cruise since last fall. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the September 2 sailing date.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Majesty of the Seas departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on September 2.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a MSC Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $588. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Book this travel deal by July 15. Buy Now
- It's the first offer on the product page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the MSC Armonia departs from Miami, FL, on August 26.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Norwegian Cruise Line via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,198. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September by $300. Book this travel deal by September 14. Buy Now
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from Seattle, WA, on September 28.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Celebrity Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,178. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although you'd pay at least $1,298 for most November and December sailings. Book this travel deal by October 31. Buy Now
- It's the third offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Equinox departs on November 30 from Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
As seen on Travelzoo, Cruises.com offers a Cunard 7-Night Transatlantic Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,558. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This 1-way cruise aboard the Queen Mary 2 departs from Southhampton, England, on August 25, with debarkation in New York, NY.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Sign In or Register