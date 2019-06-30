New
ShermansCruise · 17 mins ago
RCCL 5-Night Bermuda Cruise from Boston
from $987 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Royal Caribbean Cruise Line 5-Night Bermuda cruise for two, with prices starting from $987. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the September 10 sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Serenade of the Seas departs from Boston, MA, on September 10.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Buy from ShermansCruise
