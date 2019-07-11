New
$35 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find.
1.2GHz quad-core processor
7" 1024x600 touchscreen
1GB RAM, 16GB storage
802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
Walmart
RCA Cambio 32GB 10" Windows Tablet w/ Keyboard
$100 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find.
Features
Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
2GB RAM and 32GB storage
2MP front and rear cameras
Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
Model: W101SA23T1B
eBay
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere.
Tips
A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
2GB RAM & 16GB storage
8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Walmart
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping
Walmart
Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack
$2 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack in multiple styles (Light Grey Heather & Natural pictured) for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
Available in 5XL only
Walmart
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Walmart
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
portable power bank not included
Features
measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
telescoping handle
in-line skate wheels
removable Flex-File system
Walmart
RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler
$165
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago.
Features
chrome wine rack
3 glass shelves
glass-touch electronic temperature controls
LED interior lighting
Model: RMIS1530
Walmart
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$210 $380
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.)
Features
3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
four HDMI inputs
Model: RLDED5098-UHD
Walmart
RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$300 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Features
3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
WiFi
built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
Model: RTRU5527-W
Walmart
RCA 43" 1080p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$200 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Features
1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
full-array LED backlight
integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
3 HDMI inputs
Model: RTR4360-W
