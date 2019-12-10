Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $5 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $10.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $20 less than Black Friday, the best we've seen, and a low by $30 today. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Target
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Schwinn, Hyper E-Ride, Kent, and Dohiker. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a little bit of everything – electronics, kitchen items, toys and games, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on Pokemon, Office Space, Batman, Frozen, and more characters. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $45 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a countertop dishwasher. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $520 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
