Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Android Tablet w/ Keyboard Case
$40 $70
free shipping

That's a $5 drop from October and within a buck of the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $6.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Charcoal pictured)
  • 7" 1024x600 touchscreen display
  • 1.2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 1GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
