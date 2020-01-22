Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 43 mins ago
RCA Virtuoso 70" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$500 $900
It's not just the lowest price we've seen for this model – it's the best deal we've seen for any 70"-class 4K smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RNSMU7036
