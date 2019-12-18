Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 55 mins ago
RCA RTU6549 65" 2160p 4K UHD LED TV
$380 $900
That's tied as the best we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $295. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI inputs
