Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor

10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD

2GB RAM and 32GB storage

2MP front and rear cameras

Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10

Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $108. Opt for in-storeto cut that to. That's the best price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $27 less last June. It features: