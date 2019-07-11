New
RCA Cambio 32GB 10" Windows Tablet w/ Keyboard
$100 $150
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • 2MP front and rear cameras
  • Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
  • Model: W101SA23T1B
Comments
