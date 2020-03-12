Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 45 mins ago
RCA 75" 4K LED UHD TV
$600 $1,999
free shipping

That's $30 under our December mention, $1,399 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU7575
