Walmart · 41 mins ago
RCA 720p Roku Smart Home Theater Projector
$99 $129
free shipping

That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1280x720 native resolution
  • ~50,000 hour lamp life
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • includes a Roku Streaming Stick
  • Model: RPJ133
