Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 70" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
$530 $1,000
free shipping

That's a savings of $470 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Roku Smart apps
  • HDR10
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU7027-US
