Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 70" 4K UHD LED TV
$480 $800
free shipping

That's a $300 savings off list price.

Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: RTU7074
