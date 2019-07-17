New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 65" 4K LED UHD TV
$380 $900
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $379.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $119.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI inputs
