Walmart offers the RCA 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $379.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $119.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED5098-UHD
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- full-array LED backlight
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTR4360-W
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: RTRU5527-W
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $38.) Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED4016A
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
- chrome wine rack
- 3 glass shelves
- glass-touch electronic temperature controls
- LED interior lighting
- Model: RMIS1530
Walmart offers the RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
- Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
Walmart offers the 2.3-lb. RCA 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Folio Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention, $61 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP rear & front cameras
- Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
- detachable keyboard flip case
- Model: RCT6A03W13F1 B
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
- Model: W101SA23T1B
Sign In or Register