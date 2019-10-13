New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$430
free shipping

It's $314 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • Integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6527-US
Details
Comments
