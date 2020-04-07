Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 65" 2160p 4K UHD LED TV
$390 $900
free shipping

Low by over $500 and close to being the best price we've seen for any 65" 4K TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Model: RTU6549
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 65" 4K Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register