RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $350 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU6050
