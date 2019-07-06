New
Walmart · 15 mins ago
$350 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $350 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$210 $380
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED5098-UHD
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
RCA 43" 1080p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$200 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- full-array LED backlight
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTR4360-W
Walmart · 2 wks ago
RCA 65" 4K LED UHD TV
$400 $749
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $349. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6549
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$260 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: Link has been fixed; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- 4K native resolution
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB inputs
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Dell Home · 5 hrs ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
Walmart · 38 mins ago
RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler
$165
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- chrome wine rack
- 3 glass shelves
- glass-touch electronic temperature controls
- LED interior lighting
- Model: RMIS1530
Walmart · 3 wks ago
RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$270 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our January mention, $530 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Bluetooth and WiFi
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc.)
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart TV
$160 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart TV for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $240 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: RTR4060-W
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA 55" 4K LED UHD TV
$250 $280
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's ties both last week's mention and our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB port
- Model: RTU5540
