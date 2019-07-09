New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$330 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago, $370 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU6050
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 4K Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register